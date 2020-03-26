Local businesses to serve 3,000 dinners to Jackson families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eaton Aerospace is teaming up with Systems Companies and the Center for Entrepreneurship to fund hot dinners for JPS students and their families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the Jackson Public School District, Eaton Aerospace donated $4,600 and the Systems Companies team and the Center for Entrepreneurship contributed $9,300 for a total contribution of $13,900.

The funds will provide 3,000 meals to JPS families and will be distributed from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 26 and 27 at Bates Elementary, Cardozo Middle, Chastain Middle and Galloway Elementary schools. The meals will include:

Thursday, March 26

· Chicken Tetrazzini

· Green Beans

· Dinner Roll

· Utensils/Napkin

Friday, March 27

· Baked Chicken

· Oven Roasted Potatoes

· California Vegetables

· Garlic toast

· Utensils/Napkin

“We are truly grateful for the generous support of our partners to support our Jackson Public Schools families during this unprecedented situation. We ask for your continual support to allow us to continue these invaluable resources to reduce food insecurity among our families,” said Thea Faulkner, JPS Director of Partners in Education.