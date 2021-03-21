Local churches provide walk-in vaccines for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were vaccinated in the Farish Street Historic District in Jackson on Saturday, March 20. Dozens of people lined the halls of the Central United Methodist Family Life Center to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Safety was the top priority for many in attendance.

“I’m around a lot of old people, my grandparents. So I just wanted to be safe all the way around,” said Andrena Rankins, who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several churches on Farish Street, along with Central Mississippi Health Services, partnered together to make this event happen. Pastors said it’s important to make sure the entire community has the opportunity to be healthy.

“These churches are within walking distance to many people. Many people knock on our door to say, ‘Can you help me?’ They need money for housing, food, or transportation, so we’ve always done that,” explained Hickman Johnson, with Farish Street Baptist Church.

Creating the walk-in vaccination site was just one way to make sure everyone, including the homeless population, can receive the vaccine.

“We have enough to go around. So in a country like this, no one should go without or be without medical treatment,” said David McCoy, with Central United Methodist Church.

People said they’re glad to see something so necessary in their neighborhoods.

“It’s very, very necessary that we would all come together with the grace of the almighty and protect not only ourselves, not to be redundant, but our brothers and sisters all over the world,” said Jesse Hearn, who received the vaccine.

People said the vaccine gives them hope that things can return to normal soon.

“I would definitely say get vaccinated, so we can have things back as normal as it could be. I know a lot of people lost family members, and I don’t want anyone else to lose anyone they care about,” said Rankins.

Organizers said this will be one of many community events for those in need to receive the shot.