Local community joins together to feed the homeless

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the holiday season looms, the COVID-19 pandemic throws survival into hyper gear.

This year, help is more important than ever as much more people than in years pass have seen a loss while the state battles COVID-19.

Food giveaways have already started. One at Poindexter Park was important to many of the shelters in Jackson.

Neighbors who attended the Thanksgiving feeding said the food makes a difference.

“I appreciate it yeah, I do, for gods blessing. It’s a blessing from god when they come out here and bless us with the food.”

