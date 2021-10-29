Local doctor advises booster shots for eligible Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Booster shots are ready across the country. Doctors said if you received the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you can now mix or match when getting the booster shot.

Doctors said getting your booster shot is a great idea if you’re eligible. According to the CDC, those 18 and older can should receive a booster shot at least two months following receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



Dr. Timothy Quinn said getting a booster is an extra added layer of protection against the virus.

“It’s really important that anybody that is eligible get their COVID-19 boosters. It increases your ability to fight off coronavirus. And right now, we’re in this pandemic. We don’t know when we will get another surge, and we want that protection, so we have a better chance of fighting it off,” said Quinn.

Those who qualify to get the booster include those 65 years and older or those who have chronic medical conditions that will compromise their immune systems.

