Local doctor discusses booster shot effectiveness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pfizer and Moderna leaders have announced the companies will offer booster vaccines for extra protection as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Local doctor Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, discussed how the boosters can provide additional protection following eight months after the second dose.

“The research or the data is showing that the effectiveness of the vaccine are not as strong as they were before especially now that we have a Delta variant,” said Dr. Quinn.

Dr. Quinn said researchers have discovered through data that receiving a booster eight months is beneficial for Pfizer and Moderna. When it comes to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, researchers are still studying the effectiveness of the booster and plan to provide specific information as more details become available.