Local doctor discusses “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Delta variant spread across Mississippi, most of the cases are among the unvaccinated. However, there are COVID breakthrough cases involving people who are fully vaccinated. Local doctor Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland broke down these breakthrough cases.

“If you are an individual that’s been vaccinated and two weeks have gone by since you’ve gotten your second shot– if you got the Moderna or Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson, one shot, you have the full protection of the vaccine. But, the problem is with this Delta variant it’s much more infectious– twice as infectious, according to the CDC,” said Dr. Quinn.

He said if a person has been vaccinated there is still a chance that one could contract coronavirus though it’s less of a chance.

“It’s happening. Some of these people are getting what is called breakthrough infections. Now some of these individuals might be in this two week window meaning they were vaccinated but they were exposed two weeks before they got the full protection and they contract the coronvirus, but then some are later,” said Dr. Quinn.

He said the good news is once two weeks pass, antibodies will be in the body in case a person does contract coronavirus there’s a very small probability that you’ll get very sick, require hospitalization or lose your life.