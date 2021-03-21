Local doctor discusses CDC’s guideline changes for schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the number of coronavirus cases drop and more Americans are vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided to change some of the guidelines for in-person learning in schools.

The CDC announced the changes on Friday, March 19. They said students can now sit three feet apart in classrooms instead of six feet. Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, said the new guidelines could have a great impact on students.

“As far as the concerns that were quoted by the CDC, such as the emotional disparities, a lot of my parents are confirming this saying that a lot of their children seem to be very down and blue. A lot of the research is showing that there is a lot of depression and anxiety. Also, the educational disparities, children’s grades were not as good as they were,” he stated.

Even though children can now sit three feet apart, face masks are still required. However, students must remain six feet apart when engaging in activities requiring them to remove their masks, such as eating.

“This is driven by science, basically the science is showing that schools that have the six feet versus the three feet have pretty similar transmission rates, so it’s considered safe,” said Dr. Quinn.

The CDC recommends that all extra-curricular activities and sports be conducted outside.