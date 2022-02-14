JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local doctor Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare said the Omicron surge is getting better in the United States, however, the question of whether parents should vaccinate children under age 5 still remains.

Dr. Quinn said the decision is dependent upon variables such as population and increased chance of risks.

“How much social distancing can you do in such a densely populated city [Hong Kong], so this increases the risk and you have to do more preventative and precautionary measures such as vaccinating individuals to include children at a younger age in that specific scenario,” said Dr. Quinn.

He said researchers in United States just received a contract with Pfizer where kids six years and under will be able to be vaccinated under parental consent at Quinn Healthcare.

"Is it safe for kids to be vaccinated at a young age? So far, it's looking that way because the research has been happening quite a while down to six months of age. So far, the data is overwhelmingly showing that it is safe and very effective."