Local doctor explains booster efficiency of vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, the question becomes how long does the vaccination last given the growing number of variants found in the United States.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, explained that researchers came across two factors that has allowed them to determine how long a shot is considered effective before needing a booster.

“There was a recent report by Pfizer that showed a very strong immune response even six months after being vaccinated– a lot of robust antibodies in those individuals. There are other research studies that are coming that are even showing up to nine months,” he stated.

Dr. Quinn said since the virus is fairly new still, the wait to knowing how long a vaccine will last will take time to determine. He said researchers are also looking at how well the vaccine responds to the variants.

“So far, the vaccines are working all the variants to date, maybe not to the fullest extent, but they are still effective so as long as we can continue to vaccinate I think we’re in a pretty good position,” said Dr. Quinn.

He also shared that the speed of vaccinating as many people as possible plays a crucial role in determining whether a booster vaccination is needed.

“If we have more situations where people are getting vaccinated less, more infections, there is more opportunity for these variants. That’s why it’s so important to we rotate as many as possible.”