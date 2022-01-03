Local doctor explains what parents need to know before sending kids back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With school starting back after the holidays, parents have raised questions on if it’s safe to bring their kids to school due to the coronavirus surge.

Local doctor Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said one thing parents can do to keep their kids safe is get them vaccinated.

“The number one strategy as far as keeping your children as safe as possible is to get those vaccines if they have not already done so,” said Dr. Quinn.

Dr. Quinn said schools administrators, parents and children must understand that the Omicron variant is much more infectious.

“If you’re near someone who has an infection with Omicron, there’s a much higher probability that you’ll get that infection from them because of that spike protein. The part of the virus that attaches onto human cells has many mutations. That’s why it’s so important that we really follow medicative measures such as wearing a masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Quinn.

He also said following proper safety guidelines recommended by the CDC, children can live a better life.