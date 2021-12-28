Local doctor on CDC’s decision to recommend shorter COVID isolation

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened the recommended time for isolation and quarantine for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

U.S. health officials said transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally one to two days prior to symptoms. They decided to recommend people who test positive to isolate for five days and continue to wear a face masks for five days afterwards to minimize the risks.

Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) agreed with the decision.

“If at the end of those five days, if you’re asymptomatic and feeling good and typically if you test negative, you could go about your business, but you would still need to wear a mask,” he stated.

Doctors said the first line of defense is to lead a healthy life and avoid exposure, while the second line of defense is to get vaccinated.