JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A growing number of people who have had COVID-19 are reporting symptoms longer after they supposedly recovered– it’s called long COVID. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland explained the concept.

He said it’s found more commonly in the earlier strains of the coronavirus instead of the omicron.

“Right now the CDC is recognizing it as a diagnoses. Someone who contracted coronavirus and still having symptoms about four weeks or more later,” he stated.

Dr. Quinn said now treatments and research are now happening. Resources are also being allocated to try to help patients who have been suffering for so long.

Some of the symptoms patients have been experiencing are brain fogs, shortness of breathe, or even anxiety or depression.

Dr. Quinn shared that there are no reports indicating that long COVID is contagious.