Local doctor talks weight gain during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, states across the country issued shelter in place orders to slow the spread of COVID. According to recent study, people have turned to food for comfort and gained weight.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, broke down the study and explained how people can manage weight gain.

“Starting around February 2020, that’s when the stay-at-home orders were placed, people started gaining weight, and it was consistent all the way through. [Researchers] recorded all the way through June, and people gained about 1.8 pounds per month, and it was consistent,” he explained.

Dr. Quinn said weight gain doesn’t have to be much in order to have a negative influence on someone’s life.

“When we gain weight, it causes a lot of problems, and people think you have to gain a lot of weight to have big problems, but really you don’t. You could just gain a little weight, and it can have a drastic impact on your health.”

He also shared that in order to manage weight, eat small meals frequently every three hours.