Local malls prepare for Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday will start on Friday, July 31, and end on Saturday, August 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been staying indoors.

When most people hear tax free weekend, they think about getting students ready to go back to school. This year, things are different.

“The uncertainty is real, and everybody needs as much release as they can get. And for those who are going back to school or those who are staying home and doing distance learning, there’s still preparations that have to be made,” said Christy Pender with Northpark Mall.

Pender continued, “Everybody has sales right now. You can get great deals on everything from shoes to cosmetics to apparel and fragrances, and I’m just really excited to see my retailers continue to thrive.”

If saving some money wasn’t incentive enough, Northpark Mall is staging a fashion show with some adjustments due to the pandemic.

“We will have a silent fashion show. It’s a mannequin fashion show, but it’s also a selfie opportunity. And we are doing text to vote for your favorite outfit. and the winner will get that outfit,” explained Pender.

