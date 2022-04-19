JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate for all forms of public transportation in the United States.

With declining COVID-19 numbers, the judge determined it was unlawful to continue the mask mandate. According to Mississippi College Professor Matt Steffey, the Biden Administration may consider appealing the judge’s decision due to public health risk.

“An inexperienced judge has ruled that the CDC cannot take this measure in the name of public health. The Biden Administration has not decided whether to appeal this measure or not,” Steffey said.

Some airline carriers and other forms of public transportation have already ended their mask mandates.