Local salon owner struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Small business owners and workers in Mississippi are among those most impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lindsey McNair rents a space at a hair salon in Ridgeland. She is no longer allowed to take clients, unless she follows new protocols.

The protocols include providing masks for her and her clients, wearing gloves the entire appointment and making sure clients wash their hands immediately after coming into the salon. They also must follow social distancing guidelines.

McNair said the protocols are making her job difficult. She hasn’t worked in two weeks.