Local schools collaborate to prepare students for AP Calculus test

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Students across the country are adapting to new ways of learning. In the Jackson-metro, two schools came together after a teacher left before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

With limited options in a time of uncertainty, one school’s math department chair turned to another for help. Alisha Gibson and Kimberly Van Uden have been friends for a long time. They put their heads together to make sure students had a chance at success.

“Our students needed an AP Calculus teacher to support them as they prepped for the AP exam. We had one plan prior to the pandemic, and we were going to work with the students to bring them to JP in order to receive their supplemental support for their preparation,” explained Gibson, who is the Math Department Chair at Murrah High School.

But, students no longer have the option to meet at Jackson Prep. They had to meet in a new way.

“We got an opportunity to support them via the Zoom classroom and that has been an amazing blessing to them,” said Gibson.

The program Get2College worked with both schools on funding. Eighteen Murrah students were able to get the supplies they needed. Van Uden said she had some fears on what her students would think.

“I was afraid that they would feel like they I wasn’t giving them my upmost attention or that they wouldn’t be able to ask as many questions,” said Van Uden, who works at Jackson Prep.

But that wasn’t the case for the students.

Jimmy Underwood stated, “My favorite part about this transition was that it allowed me to come in contact with more people because everyone was forced to quarantine these days.”

“It wasn’t just me by myself, not understand how to do intervals. Everybody else had similar problems and was working on them,” said Evan Morrisey.