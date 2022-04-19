JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mask mandates for travelers are being lifted across the nation. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer enforcing the federal government’s mask mandate for public transit after Federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the CDC’s mandate.

Before Monday, April 18, the Biden Administration had an extended mask mandate for all public transit leading to the expiration date to be Tuesday, May 3.

Airports, bus stations and train stations have already had many travelers who are deciding to travel without a mask. The mask mandate has also been lifted for public transit in the Jackson-metro area.

Amtrak made an effort to inform all passengers and their employees on their website that wearing a mask is officially an option but is encouraged.

“It’s a good thing,” said Roberta Clifford, an Amtrak traveler. “As before if you get COVID, you just get it.”

“I feel that this will allow more travelers to be open to travel more,” said Thomas Lewis, a local Amtrak traveler.

The mask mandate for all public transportation has been lifted until further notice.