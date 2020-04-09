Louisiana “lighting up blue” tonight for healthcare workers

Breaking News
by: Brittany Tully

Posted: / Updated:

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, Tiger Stadium are among many of the buildings in the state that will light up blue tonight.

This is part of a nationwide campaign to recognize health workers.

You can also participate this evening from home. A campaign was launched earlier in the week by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

To participate in that:

1. Create a 2D blue heart (or download one of the templates at www.artsbr.org/heartsfromhomebr).

2. Hang your blue heart in a window that is visible.

3. Post a photo of the heart in a window on social media, using the hashtag #HeartsFromHomeBR.



