Louisiana reports its first death from coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Health officials say Louisiana has seen its first death from the coronavirus as the number of cases rose sharply to 77. Many of the cases – at least three dozen – are in Orleans Parish.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health announced death and the new numbers on Saturday. Louisiana’s governor has postponed the state’s presidential primaries due to fears of the coronavirus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order delaying the April 4 primary until June 20. That makes Louisiana the first state in the nation to do so.