Louisiana virus cases top 200, sizable uptick in New Orleans

A couple walks past Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop, known as the oldest bar in the United States dating back to the 1700s, which is closed due to an order from Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards to shut bars and restaurants state-wide to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, La., Monday, March 16, 2020.(Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s health department says a fifth New Orleans resident has died from the coronavirus spreading across the country. Wednesday’s numbers also documented another sizable spike in cases.

The state says 240 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the virus. Restrictions enacted to try to contain the virus’ spread prompted the postponement of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which will be rescheduled for the fall.

The epicenter of the virus in Louisiana remains New Orleans. But the health department says increased testing showed the virus’ COVID-19 disease also has reached Baton Rouge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered K-12 public schools, bars, gyms and movie theaters closed and has limited restaurants to delivery and takeout.