Lovett Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, a teacher at Lovett Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
After contact tracing was completed, no students or staff members have been found to be in close contact with the individual and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine. School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected.
For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.
