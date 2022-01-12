Loyd Star, West Lincoln high schools change schedule amid COVID surge

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students who are in 7th through 12th grade at Loyd Star Attendance Center and West Lincoln Attendance Center will switch to an A/B schedule from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 21.

The Daily Leader reported the switch is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. There have been 50 positive cases in the district in the last week. The schools are using a five-day quarantine measure for positive cases. Students can return to class on the sixth day if they are symptom-free.

According to the newspaper, Bogue Chitto and Enterprise will follow a traditional schedule.

