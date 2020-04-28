M-Braves partners with MiLB to launch CommUNITY First Campaign

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First. It’s a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball, in conjunction with Feeding America® and the Mississippi Food Network to raise funds for local food banks. The initiative also honors individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

M-Braves fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Mississippi Braves as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Central Mississippi community.

For every $10 donated, the M-Braves will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.