Madison barber shop served written notice for allegedly operating under Safer-at-Home order

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A barber shop in Madison was served a written notice by the city for allegedly operating the business. Barber shops are prohibited from operating under Mississippi’s Safer-at-Home order at this time.

According to officers, Madison City Hall received several complaints from citizens who claimed the Family Barber Shop was operating.

On Tuesday, April 28, the owner was served a written notice that the allegations had been made and that further violations could result in penalties. No official charges have been filed against the owner at this time.

