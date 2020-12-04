Madison Central High School to transition to distance learning

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Central High School will transition to distance learning on Monday, December 7, until the Christmas holiday begins on December 23. The decision is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and case contacts among students.

December 21 and 22 were already scheduled as distance learning days for the entire Madison County School District. Case counts on each campus are monitored regularly.

Velma Jackson High School and now Madison Central will transition to distance learning on December 7, while all other MCS campuses remain open for on-campus teaching and learning at this time.

Distance teaching and learning at MCHS will be implemented for the remaining school days of 2020, allowing students to keep up with their school lessons while away from the school building. Madison Central students will return to on-campus learning on January 4, 2021, following the holiday break.



The District encourages all students, parents, and teachers to be proactive to decrease the community spread of COVID-19 by taking safety measures such as, washing your hands, wearing your mask, and watching your distance.

