Madison County School District announces back to school information and guidelines

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District announced its back to school plans and guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.
Leaders said the plan will likely evolve to reflect the latest COVID-19 guidance from national, state and local authorities.
Click here to read the letter the district sent to parents.
