Madison County School District announces back to school information and guidelines

Courtesy: Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District announced its back to school plans and guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.

Leaders said the plan will likely evolve to reflect the latest COVID-19 guidance from national, state and local authorities.

Click here to read the letter the district sent to parents.

