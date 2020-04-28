Madison County Schools announce 2020 graduation plans

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District announced its plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies.

According to leaders, each high school will hold individual graduation ceremonies for each graduating senior beginning May 26 and continuing through June 5. Each graduate will be given a time during these two weeks to attend his or her in-person graduation.

Guests will be limited to immediate family members of each graduate to keep attendance within government recommendations for crowd size. Both a photographer and videographer will be present to capture the ceremony.

If large group gatherings are permitted under order of the governor and guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Health on or before July 6, high schools will offer a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on or around July 18.