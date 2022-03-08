CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals announced changes to the district’s COVID-19 policy.

According to Seals, the Board of Education voted on Monday, March 7 to end the COVID-19 restrictions.

Visitors will be allowed at schools for lunch, programs and activities.

Quarantine will no longer be required following exposure to COVID-19.

Excused absences will continue for students who voluntarily choose to quarantine.

Face coverings will no longer be required on buses.

As pandemic mask protocols come to an end, some students and faculty may choose to continue wearing face coveringd.

“As always, we expect students who are sick for any reason to stay home until they are well. We will continue to notify parents and guardians if a positive Covid-19 case is identified in their child’s classroom, group, or team. This notification will be for informational purposes only, and no action will be required,” said Seals in a letter to parents.