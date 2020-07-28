Madison County Schools to continue meal service on new day in August

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Madison County School District, the district’s pick-up meal service will continue into August on a new day.

Multi-meal packs, designed to cover the week with five breakfasts and five lunches, will be offered for pick up on the first four Mondays in August. This schedule is a change from July, when meals were offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

July 30 will be the final Thursday for meal pick-up, with the next pick-up time available on Monday, August 3.

Meal pick-up will be on Mondays through August 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at five MCS meal distribution locations:

Velma Jackson High School

East Flora Elementary

Camden Elementary

Ann Smith Elementary

Madison Crossing Elementary

Multi-meal packs are available free of charge to all children 18 and under. Meals are available for free to all children regardless of where they go to school, but they do need to be present to receive a meal. Adults may purchase the meal pack for $31.25.

LATEST STORIES: