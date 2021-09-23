Madison County Schools to only require masks on school buses

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Schools Superintendent announced on Thursday that masks wearing in school buildings are no longer required, however, masks will be required on school buses.

In a letter issued to Madison County School families, Superintendent Charlotte Seals said the decision to change the COVID-19 protocol level 1 comes after the district saw a “significant decline in COVID-19 cases and quarantine across campuses.”

The new school protocol will take effect on Friday, September 24.

The full letter reads as follows: