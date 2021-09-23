Madison County Schools to only require masks on school buses

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Schools Superintendent announced on Thursday that masks wearing in school buildings are no longer required, however, masks will be required on school buses.
In a letter issued to Madison County School families, Superintendent Charlotte Seals said the decision to change the COVID-19 protocol level 1 comes after the district saw a “significant decline in COVID-19 cases and quarantine across campuses.”
The new school protocol will take effect on Friday, September 24.
The full letter reads as follows:
Dear MCS Families,
Over the last month we have been pleased to see a significant decline in Covid-19 cases and quarantine across our campuses while observing Covid-19 Protocol Level 3. We have worked together to curb the spread of illness by washing hands, watching our distance, and wearing masks, and now we are seeing the payoff of these measures firsthand.
As noted in our Covid-19 policies, we are committed to taking a data-driven approach in our pandemic response. That data now supports a change in our Covid-19 protocol level. As of Friday, September 24, Madison County Schools will transition to Covid-19 Protocol Level 1, which includes recommended but not required mask wearing in school buildings. Masks will still be required on school buses.
It is our fervent hope that our Covid-19 numbers will remain low across the District in the coming days and weeks. We will continue to closely monitor case numbers at each of our schools and remain ready to pivot should data support modifying our approach to Covid-19 on a campus-by-campus basis.
Despite the challenges of this pandemic, our students, faculty, and staff have maintained a positive attitude and gotten the year off to a successful start in academics, arts, and athletics. As we balance a greater sense of normalcy with continued concern for the health and safety of our students, we ask you to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of illness. If you child feels unwell, please do not send him or her to school. We encourage you to do all that you can to keep our community healthy so that we can stay safe and stay in school.”Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals