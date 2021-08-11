Madison County Schools to require face masks starting Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Madison County School District announced schools will transition to COVID-19 Protocol Level 3, which means face masks will be required for students, staff and visitors. The mask mandate goes into effect Friday, August 13, 2021.

“Beginning the school year with a soft start, with only half our student population on each campus each day, has mitigated the impact of COVID-19 in our schools so far. With the return of all students to campus together at the end of this week and based on projections of state and local case numbers, we feel that COVID cases in our schools will rise without an increase in precautionary measures,” said Superintendent Charlotte Seals. “We want to be proactive and do everything we can to keep classes in session.”

The mandate will be in place for 14 calendar days, after which the district will reevaluate depending on circumstances in the area.