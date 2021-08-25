Madison County Schools will continue to require face masks for students, teachers

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Madison County School District announced schools will continue the COVID-19 Protocol Level 3 for another 14 calendar days, which means face masks will be required for students, staff and visitors inside all school buildings.

The Madison County Board of Education has decided to continue COVID-19 Protocol Level 3 for an additional 14 calendar days after which time the Board will reevaluate depending on circumstances in our

area. Our Covid-19 Protocols are designed to respond to a variety of different needs and concerns in our schools. We are pleased that the Mississippi Department of Education has added hybrid learning to available learning model options for schools to employ. While hybrid learning is a valuable tool for certain situations, at this time we feel strongly that staying on campus to the extent possible is the best course of action for our schools. Superintendent Charlotte A. Seals, Madison County Schools

Click here to see the district’s back to school guidelines.