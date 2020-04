MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler signed a proclamation to issue a Local State of Emergency order due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The order said all restaurants shall cease to offer dine-in services. They will only be able to provide curbside, takeout, drive-thru or delivery options.

All businesses not specifically defined by Gov. Tate Reeves’ order as essential businesses shall close.

