Madison Middle School 7th grade transitions to distance learning

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among seventh grade students at Madison Middle School, the seventh grade will transition to distance learning on Wednesday, November 18, returning to campus on Wednesday, December 2. The sixth grade and eighth grade will continue on-campus instruction as scheduled during this time.

Distance teaching and learning for seventh graders at MMS will be implemented for school days until December 2.

“We are taking proactive steps to stop the spread. We have seen case numbers rise quickly among the Madison Middle School seventh grade, and while we want to remain on-campus in school, we know moving to distance learning for this group of students is the right decision to stop Covid-19 from spreading,” says Madison County School District Superintendent Charlotte Seals, “We encourage all students, parents, and teachers to be proactive during distance learning days to decrease the community spread of Covid-19: wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance.”

According to the district, recent COVID-19 cases have been traced to off-campus social gatherings.

