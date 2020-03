FILE – In this May 4, 2019 file photo, Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. The 13-track “Madame X,” Madge’s first LP since the underappreciated 2015’s “Rebel Heart,” sees her predictably collaborate with the hot young things of pop, Swae Lee, Anitta, Quavo, Maluma, with results that are fine, but boring. It seems more like a checklist than the spark of partnership. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CBS) – Madonna cancelled the final Paris dates of her Madame X tour on Monday after French authorities banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The star was meant to be performing on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Grand Rex in central Paris which has a capacity of 2,800 people, meaning it falls foul of new rules announced by French Health Minister Olivier on Sunday.

Previous dates on the tour had already been cancelled due to injury.