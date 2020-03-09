Madrid to close all schools for 2 weeks after virus spike

MADRID (AP) – Spain’s health minister says all schools and universities in the Madrid region will close for two weeks following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the Spanish capital.

The number of cases in the country has gone up by 200 in just the past few hours. Broadcaster TVE said Monday that the Madrid measure would affect some 1.2 million students.

Madrid has registered more than half of the cases of the new virus in the country, with much of the contagion linked to nursing homes and health workers.

Earlier on Monday, authorities in northern Spain’s Basque Country also announced the closure of educational centers around the regional capital, Vitoria.