Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

MAE president discusses survey findings on schools reopening

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) asked teachers across the state to take a survey to provide input on schools reopening for Fall 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to MAE, nearly 2,400 educators responded to its request. You can view MAE’s full report by clicking here.

12 News talked to MAE President Erica Jones about the survey’s findings.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories