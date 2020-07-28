MAE president discusses survey findings on schools reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) asked teachers across the state to take a survey to provide input on schools reopening for Fall 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to MAE, nearly 2,400 educators responded to its request. You can view MAE’s full report by clicking here.
12 News talked to MAE President Erica Jones about the survey’s findings.
