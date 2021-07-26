MAE to host Back-to-School, COVID-19 conversation with Mississippi’s health leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a conversation with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers on Monday, July 26.

They plan to discuss students heading back to school amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi due to the Delta variant. They’re also expected to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With the Delta variant taking hold in communities across Mississippi, the concerning trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, and our state’s low vaccination rate, we are asking the governor to reconsider his position on masks in Mississippi schools and mandate the use of masks for all individuals inside our buildings,” said MAE President Erica Jones.

If you have any questions that you would like to ask, click here to submit them. The conversation will start at 5:30 p.m. on MAE’s Facebook page.