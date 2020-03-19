Make-A-Wish Mississippi postpones travel due to coronavirus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Make-A-Wish Mississippi postponed all wish travel until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Make-A-Wish Mississippi has postponed 12 of the current 160 pending wishes across the state. Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.

As a result, we have adapted our organization messaging to address the current situation and will be launching a new national campaign, PSA and press release on Friday that calls attention to the children waiting for their wishes to come true.

We will continue to monitor guidance from national and international public health and government organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. State Department, and are working closely with the national Make-A-Wish Medical Advisory Council, keeping the best interest of the children and families we serve at the center of all policy decisions we make.

As always, we remain committed to our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child fighting a critical illness. The world needs hope right now, and our mission is to create life-changing wishes that deliver hope to children with critical illnesses. Our mission has been interrupted and we need your support now more than ever.

We will continue to share the hope, the joy, and the power a wish can have for a child battling a critical illness on our external channels. Your help today will bring hope and joy to wish kids in the State tomorrow. To support wishes across Mississippi, visit our website at www.ms.wish.org.

Allison Tyler, President/CEO

Make-A-Wish Mississippi