Malco Grandview Cinema & IMAX to reopen on June 26

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Malco Theatres has set Friday, June 26, 2020 as the Phase 2 re-opening date for locations in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Additional locations will open as part of Phase 3 in early July, and the goal is for the full circuit to be operational by July 24. All locations have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malco’s reopening protocols can be viewed at here.

Locations now open:

Renaissance Cinema Grill ( Ridgeland, MS )

) Olive Branch Cinema Grill ( Olive Branch, MS )

) Desoto Cinema Grill ( Southaven, MS )

) Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill ( Tupelo, MS )

) Smyrna Cinema ( Smyrna, TN )

) Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY)

Opening June 26:

Grandview Cinema & IMAX ( Madison, MS )

) Gonzales Cinema ( Gonzales, LA )

) Jonesboro Towne Cinema Grill ( Jonesboro, AR )

) Rogers Towne Cinema Grill ( Rogers, AR )

) Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Fayetteville, AR)

Malco’s current plans are to offer a lineup of fan favorite classics like The Goonies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Grease, Jaws, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Madagascar and Back to the Future, along with a mix of pre-COVID releases such as Trolls: World Tour, I Still Believe and The Invisible Man.

Starting June 26, Steve Carrell’s new film Irresistible opens in select locations, followed by Russell Crowe’s new film Unhinged on July 10, Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 31.

LATEST STORIES: