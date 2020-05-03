Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Florida deputies have arrested a man they say was living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it was a “tropical paradise.”

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on Thursday. According to an arrest report, he said he’d been on the private island since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week.

The 42-year-old said he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs. He was charged with trespassing.

Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.