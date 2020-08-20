Management announces temporary closure of Margaritaville Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Margaritaville Vicksburg CEO Gary Blanton announced the hotel in downtown Vicksburg would be closing effective Sunday, according to the Vicksburg Post. He sent a letter to employees on Tuesday about the closure.

The letter, obtained by the newspaper, references “Temporary closing and furlough due to COVID-19.”

The hotel will close on Sunday, August 23, at noon. Blanton said employees will be furloughed and will receive an additional two weeks of pay, through September 5, based on “the average hours worked over the last 30 days.”

The hotel opened in Vicksburg in June 2018.

