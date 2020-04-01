Mandatory curfew ordered for Smith County, more positive cases confirmed

RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – Five cases of the coronavirus were confirmed at the Mississippi Care Center in Raleigh on Tuesday. Following this announcement, an emergency meeting of the Smith County Board of Supervisors was called at the courthouse in Raleigh.



The Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the mayors of Mize, Raleigh, and Taylorsville, passed a emergency order with several new restrictions. These include:​

Mandatory curfew from 11:00PM to 5:00AM. Violating the curfew will result in a fine up to $1,000.

All county offices will be switching to call-only service. In-person visits must be made by appointment and will be dependent on a short screening process. You can find phone numbers for county offices here on the county website.

All restaurants doing business within Smith County shall limit all food service to drive-through, curbside pickup, or delivery ONLY.

Essential businesses cannot have more than 10 employees, and no more than 10 customers in the building at any given time.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited within the county, enforceable by local law enforcement.

No person under 18 years of age is allowed in any public building.

You can read the full emergency order here.