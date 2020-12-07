Mandatory mask mandate in effect for Vicksburg until Jan. 4, 2021

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., extended the city’s COVID-19 precautions, along with its mandatory mask mandate.

“They take that action, will take a hard action. I will recommend to the board that we disconnect their utilities until they comply,” said Mayor Flaggs.

The mayor issued a civil emergency order to continue to keep the city out of the COVID-19 hotspot map. The order requires everyone to wear a facemask while they’re out.

All retail stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and businesses must have signs displayed that show masks are mandated. People must also be six feet apart at all times, and businesses must sanitize items before and after use.

“For those business who choose not to apply by the order beyond the 0-$1000 fine, we’ll shut their utilities off. And that means that some of the businesses will say, ‘Look we’re not going implement this because we don’t agree with this, but it’s the order.’ And it’s the order that we believe will help minimize and mitigate the spread of this disease.”

The mandatory mask mandate for Vicksburg will be in place until January 4, 2021.

