Mariners moving games, Warriors going fanless due to coronavirus

(AP) – Golden State will play Brooklyn in an empty arena, and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a temporary home as sports teams try to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

The Warriors announced they would go ahead with Thursday night’s game, but without fans. San Francisco has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The Mariners and Major League Baseball have not announced where they will play the team’s first two series, against Texas and Minnesota.

Governor Jay Inslee has banned crowds of more than 250 people in Seattle. The city has been the hardest-hit U.S. city.