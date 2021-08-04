Marion County students return to class on Thursday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Students in the Marion County School District will return to the classroom for their first day on Thursday, August 5.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day said ensuring safety is the top priority when it comes to students and staff returning. He said the district is excited for this upcoming school year and the new additions.

“We’re adding 35 new positions to our district to support our teachers and students in the classroom to help recover learning loss over the last year with the pandemic, so to get our kids back on track we’ve added additional positions to support the teachers in the classrooms to help rebuild the skill sets we may have lost and leapfrog hopefully into a new and productive school year,” he stated.

Masks will be required for students at Marion County Schools.