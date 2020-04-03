Marvel remakes release calendar; ‘Mulan’ moves to late July

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios’ shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Black Widow.” The Walt Disney Co. on Friday overhauled its release schedule, moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies. “Black Widow,” which had been set to kick off the summer movie season, will now open Nov. 6. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Walt Disney Co. has overhauled its release schedule, moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies.

On Friday it also announced the delayed live-action adaption of “Mulan” will open on July 24. Disney also pushed the fifth “Indiana Jones” film another year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black Widow,” the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney says it will now open Nov. 6.

Such delays have unique ramifications for Marvel movies because of their interconnection. With “Black Widow” on the move, that meant a domino effect, pushing all other upcoming Marvel releases back about three months.