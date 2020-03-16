Maryland bars and restaurants to close dine-in service at 5 p.m.

1  of  2
by: Fareeha Rehman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made an emergency order Monday to close all dine-in service in bars and restaurants from 5 p.m. on March 16. The governor’s office said drive-thru, carryout, and delivery service will still be allowed. The governor did not specify an end time to this order.

The order was in an effort to encourage “social distancing” which is a practice to “stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease” by avoiding social gatherings and public places where groups of people come together, according to the Public Health Department of Santa Clara County, California.

There are 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state of Maryland as of noon on March 16, this is according to the state’s coronavirus website, which gets updated daily. In Montgomery County, there are 15 confirmed cases and there was one confirmed case in Frederick County around 11 a.m. Monday.

