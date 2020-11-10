Mask mandate issued for Town of Terry

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Terry will be under a mask mandate until further notice. According to an executive order by Mayor Joseph Kendrick, Jr., the mandate was issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate began on Monday, November 9. All neighbors, above the ages of two years old, are required to wear a mask or facial covering.

Neighbors should also follow social distancing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories