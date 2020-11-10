Mask mandate issued for Town of Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Terry will be under a mask mandate until further notice. According to an executive order by Mayor Joseph Kendrick, Jr., the mandate was issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate began on Monday, November 9. All neighbors, above the ages of two years old, are required to wear a mask or facial covering.

Neighbors should also follow social distancing guidelines.

